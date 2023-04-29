‘It rocked my world’: Survivors and friends reflect on Half Time Liquors shooting six months later

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On the night of October 29, 2022, Marcus Kelly was at Half Time Liquors celebrating his daughter’s birthday with some friends.

“We were just hanging out and having a good time,” the father said.

As he exited the store, leaving his wife inside shopping, Kelly danced a little to himself, enjoying the brisk Saturday evening. He got into his car.

Suddenly, loud cracks sounded off. He ducked as gunshots blasted through the night, into his vehicle.

Waves of partygoers bounded for safety, a tide of fear and chaos sweeping across the Pensacola Street parking lot. In a shocking night of violence, the shooting at Half Time Liquors left one person dead and eight others injured. Kelly was shot in the forehead but survived.

Saturday, April 29, marks six months since the deadly exchange that took place just over a mile from Florida State University’s Doak Campbell Stadium, where the Seminoles defeated Georgia Tech just hours prior to the onslaught.

Many cases related to the night remain open.

Investigators believe a feud between gangs from Gadsden County came to a head in the store’s parking lot that evening. More than 80 shell casings were found at the scene, according to court testimony from a Florida Department of Law Enforcement analyst last year. According to court records, several of the suspects charged in the case are due back in court in November.

“That kind of lawlessness and that kind of wild, wild west can’t continue, and we are doing everything we can do with the resources that we have available to make sure that those things don’t happen, and to make sure our community is safe,” said Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell.

Murray’s friends say he went through life with a full heart and would give the shirt off his back to anyone. (WCTV)

The department says work is ongoing.

For survivors like Kelly, struggling to cope with the events of that evening is also ongoing.

Remembering the night of the shooting, Kelly said when he turned to see where the bullets were coming from, he was hit.

“The bullet went through our vehicle, the rearview mirror and then it hit me in the forehead and bounced off,” Kelly said.

Stunned and bleeding, Kelly remembered officers giving him medical attention and a desperate plea from his wife who feared the worst.

“When they put the sheet over me, my friends and wife hollered and screamed over me. They thought I was dead.”

Kelly was one of eight injured at the scene. DeMario “Ro” Murray was the sole person killed in the crossfire that night.

Friends Devin Rispress and Antonio Carter say Murray went through life with a full heart. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need, they said.

“A loving guy that loved his daughters and loved his family and loved his mom. His legacy should always be in a positive light,” Rispress said.

For Carter, the last six months were spent reflecting on the impact his friend left behind.

“He was like a little brother to us, he was younger than us and we kind of nurtured him, loved on him, and roughed him up a bit. He was the smallest of the pact, but was like a brother to us.”

He used to call Murray nearly every day and chat. But Carter missed his friend’s call the day of the shooting.

It haunts him.

“I’ll never forget my son came and woke me up and he said, ‘Daddy, Uncle Ro is calling.’ And I just was like, ‘I’ll call him back,’” Carter said. “That was tough because I never got to call him.”

The violence and loss of his longtime friend deeply impacted Rispress, too.

“It rocked my world, and it changed me forever, it did,” he said.

His friendship with Murray lasted more than 20 years, going as far back as the early 90s. The pair often played football together. Or sometimes they just hung out.

“DeMario was a great friend of ours,” Rispress said. “We formed a brotherhood, that’s what it was.”

Rispress said he had planned on going out with Murray the night of the shooting, but his son asked him to stay home. It was unsettling to think he could’ve been there during the gunfire, he said.

“I was sitting at home just watching TV and scrolling Facebook, and then I saw something that said someone was killed at Half Time Liquors, and I zoomed in on the picture, and I knew exactly who it was. And man, it rocked my world,” Rispress said.

The TPD chief said there were nearly 50 officers in the area ahead of the shooting. Some shots were fired over marked patrol cars, Revell said, indicating to the chief “a blatant disregard for law and law enforcement.”

“That night is probably as close as any officer will come to war. With that many rounds fired in that short period, that’s something most officers will never experience in their lifetime.”

Half a year later, Revell said heavy gunfire is still a problem in Tallahassee. In the last two weeks, TPD has encountered two shootouts and recovered more than 40 shell casings, he said.

The department is at a critical time, the chief said, and more needs to be done to address gun violence.

As for Kelly, he also has more work to do, he said. His healing process is continuous.

“Well, it’s traumatizing,” the survivor said. “I thought I’d be fine after this, but nah.”

