Cheesecake Crescent Rolls with Chef Cherry
Cheff Cherry Rankins shares her Cheesecake Crescent Rolls recipe.
Ingredients:
- 2- Cans of Crescent Rolls
- 2 - 8 oz packages cream cheese, softened
- 1 1/2 tsp vanilla
- 1/4 cup butter, melted
- 1 cup sugar
Topping - optional
- 2 teaspoon Cinnamon
- 1/2 cup sugar
Steps:
Unroll and spread 1 of the cans of crescent rolls on the bottom of a 9 x 13 baking dish (or 8 x 8 if you want to cut the recipe in half).
- Combine softened cream cheese, 1 cup of sugar and vanilla
- Spread over crescent roll layer
- Unroll 2nd can of crescent roll, lay crescent roll over cream cheese layer
- Melt your butter and spread over top of crescent rolls
- Sprinkle generously cinnamon and sugar.
Bake for 20 - 30 minutes on 350 until bubbly and slightly brown
Let cool, slice and eat
Serving for breakfast, you can top with your favorite fruit
Serving for dessert you can top with your favorite ice cream
