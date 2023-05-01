High school students allegedly mob, beat assistant principal

SPRING, Texas (KPRC) - Students at a Texas high school are accused of forming a mob and beating an assistant principal so badly she was rushed to the hospital. Her colleagues say it’s not the first time something violent like this has happened at the school, and they don’t feel safe.

Staff members at Westfield High School in Spring, Texas, are coming forward after the assistant principal was allegedly beaten by several students Thursday at the school’s 9th Grade Center. They say this isn’t the first time students have injured staff members, and they fear it won’t be the last.

“It broke my heart. It makes me want to cry,” said a teacher at the school about the incident. “She loves those kids. She is the nicest person. She’s the best administrator that we have at Westfield High School.”

The teacher asked not to be identified out of fear of retaliation from Spring Independent School District, but she says she felt compelled to speak out after the assistant principal’s brutal beating, which allegedly happened after she tried to break up a fight.

“Three or four other kids jump in on her and just pummel her to the ground, and they are kicking her and pulling her hair,” the teacher said.

The victim’s family says she was left unable to talk after the attack and was suffering from excruciating head pain. Her father says it’s unclear how long she may have to stay at the hospital, as her pain needs to be constantly monitored. She will also need a CT scan.

The school district released a statement that reads in part, “All students involved in the altercation will be subject to the full extent of disciplinary action available. We take these issues very seriously as the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. There will be no tolerance for any altercations or disruptions to learning.”

The teacher disputes the district’s words, adding the entire campus only has two officers.

“When you call for help to the front office, nobody ever shows up,” she said. “We don’t feel safe. Faculty don’t feel safe and parents... If the parents knew how unsafe the inside of the school is, they would be upset.”

Copyright 2023 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.