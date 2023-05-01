Hurricane Preparedness Week 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With one month to go until the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) along with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is helping residents along the coastline prepare before any storms form.
National Hurricane Preparedness Week runs from April 30 to May 6, 2023.
Below are the topics for each day during the week.
April 30, 2023 - Know Your Risk: Wind & Water
May 1, 2023 - Prepare Before Hurricane Season
May 2, 2023 - Understand Forecast Information
May 3, 2023 - Get Moving When a Storm Threatens
May 4, 2023 - Stay Protected During Storms
May 5, 2023 - Use Caution After Storms
May 6, 2023 - Take Action Today
