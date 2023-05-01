Hurricane Preparedness Week 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With one month to go until the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) along with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is helping residents along the coastline prepare before any storms form.

National Hurricane Preparedness Week runs from April 30 to May 6, 2023.

Below are the topics for each day during the week.

April 30, 2023 - Know Your Risk: Wind & Water

May 1, 2023 - Prepare Before Hurricane Season

May 2, 2023 - Understand Forecast Information

May 3, 2023 - Get Moving When a Storm Threatens

May 4, 2023 - Stay Protected During Storms

May 5, 2023 - Use Caution After Storms

May 6, 2023 - Take Action Today

