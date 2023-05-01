It’s Our Honor kicks off for month of May

Help WCTV support the next group of veterans to travel to D.C.
Tallahassee Honor Flight 2023
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Honor Flight Tallahassee has just wrapped its 2023 visit to Washington, D.C. Now, WCTV wants to help the next group of local veterans experience the once-in-a-lifetime trip to the U.S. capitol.

Throughout the month of May, WCTV will collect donations to cover the costs of sending 10 veterans on the trip. The fundraising goal is set at $8,000, but we know this community will help us reach beyond that target!

You can donate directly through the Honor Flight Tallahassee website. Click here to learn more.

