Rob’s First Alert Forecast -Monday, May 1

Mostly sunny and pleasant today and the next few.
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mostly sunny and pleasant today and the next few.

Highs in the low to mid-80s, lows in the 50s.

In a few weeks, we will remember these few days fondly... as we melt.

