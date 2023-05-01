TPD investigating shooting at Lake Bradford Road and Lake Avenue

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday evening that left one man injured.

TPD heard gunshots around 10:30 p.m. near Lake Bradford Road and Lake Avenue.

Upon TPD’s arrival at the scene, a man flagged down the officer because he was injured.

TPD said the man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg and was transported to a local hospital.

At this time, no arrest has been made and this investigation remains open and active.

