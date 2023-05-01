TPD investigating shooting at Lake Bradford Road and Lake Avenue

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday evening that left one man injured.

TPD heard gunshots around 10:30 p.m. near Lake Bradford Road and Lake Avenue.

Upon TPD’s arrival at the scene, a man flagged down the officer because he was injured.

TPD said the man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg and was transported to a local hospital.

At this time, no arrest has been made and this investigation remains open and active.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grayson Nash, 3, died from his injuries.
3-year-old boy killed in DUI crash on the way to birthday party, troopers say
A police chase spanning two states and five counties came to an end when a store clerk shot the...
Store clerk shoots alleged robbery suspect who led police on chase
Ana Angeles Leon, 25
Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say
Damaged cars appear in a parking lot after a reported tornado hit the area Sunday, April 30,...
Tornado flips cars, damages homes in coastal Florida city
TPD responds to incident at FSU that prompted "shelter in place" alert.
FSU shelter in place lifted after shooting near Degraff Hall sends one to hospital

Latest News

A jury will resume deliberations Monday morning in the federal corruption trial of Andrew...
Verdict could come this week in conspiracy, fraud trial of Andrew Gillum
Second Harvest is hosting a mobile food distribution this Friday in Jefferson County.
What’s Brewing - Mobile Pantry Distribution
Chef Sutton can be found on Facebook and Instagram @chefdouglasjr or email...
Chef Douglas is in the spotlight
Meow or never introduces new kittens for adoption
Meow or never introduces new kittens for adoption