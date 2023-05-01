Verdict could come this week in conspiracy, fraud trial of Andrew Gillum

Jury to resume deliberations this morning
A jury will resume deliberations Monday morning in the federal corruption trial of Andrew Gillum and his former political advisor.
A jury will resume deliberations Monday morning in the federal corruption trial of Andrew Gillum and his former political advisor.(wcjb)
By Julie Montanaro and Staci Inez
Updated: 47 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Jury deliberations are expected to resume Monday morning in the conspiracy and fraud trial of former Tallahassee Mayor and Florida Gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum.

Gillum and his former campaign advisor Sharon Lettman-Hicks are named in a 19 count indictment that accuses them of skimming money from campaign contributions during his 2018 run for Governor.

Gillum is also accused of lying to the FBI about gifts he received during a trip to New York with undercover agents.

The jury deliberated for approximately four hours Friday afternoon before adjourning for the day.

The deliberations follow eight days of testimony at Tallahassee’s federal courthouse.

WCTV’s Staci Inez will be monitoring developments at the courthouse as Gillum and Lettman-Hicks await a verdict.

