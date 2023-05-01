VPD makes drug arrests during traffic stop

Both suspects are being held at the Lowndes County Jail.
Both suspects are being held at the Lowndes County Jail.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta Police Department (VPD) narcotics detective made a traffic stop on Thursday around 2:23 p.m. that led to the finding of narcotics in a car.

The traffic stop was made in the 600 block of East Force Street for a suspended license.

The detective reportedly smelled marijuana while speaking with the vehicle occupants who were later identified as Lelon Reid Jr., 24, and Melanie Perez, 18.

Reid and Perez were then removed from the vehicle. During the vehicle search, detectives reportedly found marijuana, cocaine and a handgun.

According to the report, Reid fled the scene on foot but was quickly arrested.

Reid is being held in jail on charges of:

  • Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Obstruction of an officer

Perez is being held in jail on charges of:

  • Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Possession of marijuana

Reid and Perez are currently in the Lowndes County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
crash on interstate 10
Update: I-10 near North Monroe reopens after a 4-vehicle crash
A jury will resume deliberations Monday morning in the federal corruption trial of Andrew...
Jury deliberations in Gillum trial will stretch into a third day
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
TPD investigating shooting at Lake Bradford Road and Lake Avenue
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Tampa Police Department, Fla., shows Howell...
Florida man guilty in 2017 serial killings of 4 people

Latest News

A view of the courtroom during the second day of trial for Andrew Gillum and Sharon...
Gillum trial judge: too early to consider mistrial as deliberations continue
The 2023 Hurricane Awareness Tour is making a stop later this week in Tallahassee.
What’s Brewing - Hurricane Awareness Tour 2023
crash on interstate 10
Update: I-10 near North Monroe reopens after a 4-vehicle crash
Erik Otoniel Ramos Perez, 24, was arrested and charged with several charges including rape,...
GBI makes arrest in child sexual assault investigation in Homerville
Fourth grade teacher Rachel Townsend is the latest recipient of WCTV's Teacher of the Month...
Rachel Townsend of Hawks Rise Elementary awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union ‘Teacher of the Month’