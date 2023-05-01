What’s Brewing - Mobile Pantry Distribution

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Second Harvest is hosting a mobile food distribution this Friday in Jefferson County.

It’ll be at the Bethel AME Church off East York Street in Monticello from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For more information and other distributions go to their website.

