White House salutes small businesses

FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic...
FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic National Committee winter meeting, Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. The president and vice president will be in the White House Rose Garden to mark National Small Business Week on Monday.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks to mark National Small Business Week in the White House Rose Garden on Monday.

Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman will also participate in the event marking the special week.

The Small Business Administration is planning a free National Small Business Week two-day virtual summit starting Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Grayson Nash, 3, died from his injuries.
3-year-old boy killed in DUI crash on the way to birthday party, troopers say
A police chase spanning two states and five counties came to an end when a store clerk shot the...
Store clerk shoots alleged robbery suspect who led police on chase
Ana Angeles Leon, 25
Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say
TPD responds to incident at FSU that prompted "shelter in place" alert.
FSU shelter in place lifted after shooting near Degraff Hall sends one to hospital
Damaged cars appear in a parking lot after a reported tornado hit the area Sunday, April 30,...
Tornado flips cars, damages homes in coastal Florida city

Latest News

FILE - A statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of the Cinderella Castle at the...
DeSantis board approves suing Disney in response to lawsuit
FILE - This frame grab from video, provided by the Mexican government, shows Ovidio Guzman...
‘El Chapo’ sons send Mexico cartel’s cheap fentanyl into US
Police say the mother and her two children were taking photos when bees began to swarm.
Mother attacked by swarm of bees during photoshoot with kids
FILE - Babies exposed to opioids were treated with a medication-free approach called Eat,...
New treatment for newborns with opioid withdrawal shows promise, study says