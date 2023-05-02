Crash on I-10 in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Westbound traffic on Interstate 10 between North Monroe St. and Thomasville Rd. is being slowed down due to a crash with reported injuries.

According to Florida Highway Patrol’s Crash Map, the incident happened near the 199 mile marker in Leon County around 8:42 a.m.

Motorists are urged to avoid this portion of the interstate if possible while the crash is being investigated.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we continue to learn more information.

