GBI makes arrest in child sexual assault investigation in Homerville

Erik Otoniel Ramos Perez, 24, was arrested and charged with several charges including rape,...
Erik Otoniel Ramos Perez, 24, was arrested and charged with several charges including rape, aggravated assault and two counts of false imprisonment.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - An arrest has been made in a child sexual assault investigation in Homerville by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Erik Otoniel Ramos Perez, 24, of Pearson, was arrested and charged with rape, aggravated assault, two counts of false imprisonment, tampering with evidence and obstructing persons making emergency telephone calls.

The incident occurred on April 29 and involved two children.

The first child was taken to Satilla Memorial Hospital and later taken to Savannah Memorial Hospital due to the extent of her injuries. The second child was not physically injured.

The Homerville Police Department requested the GBI’s assistance in investigating the incident after a 911 call was made regarding a child that was sexually assaulted in a home in the 400 block of Old Fargo Highway in Homerville.

Perez was taken into custody following a traffic stop by the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office and the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office. His arrest followed a “Be On the Lookout” that was sent out by the Homerville Police Department.

Perez is currently being housed at the Coffee County Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and potential prosecution.

Anyone with information should contact the GBI Region 4 Douglas Office at (912) 398-4103 or submit an anonymous tip online, by calling 1 (800) 597-TIPS or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

