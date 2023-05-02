Gillum trial judge: too early to consider mistrial as deliberations continue

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As jury deliberations stretched well into a third day in the federal corruption trial of Andrew Gillum and his political advisor, U.S. District Court Judge Allen Winsor rejected a suggestion from the defense to declare a mistrial.

WCTV’s Staci Inez was inside the federal courthouse as deliberations went past 15 hours.

Jurors sent a note to the judge around lunch time Tuesday, noting they had reached a consensus on one count, but they were struggling to reach one on other counts.

It wasn’t clear which count the jury had reached agreement on. Gillum is charged with lying to the FBI, conspiracy, and wire fraud. His former political advisor, Sharon Lettman-Hicks, is charged with just conspiracy and wire fraud.

Judge Winsor turned down the option to declare a mistrial, noting it was too soon to do so. Instead, he instructed the jury to continue to deliberate.

He did write to the jury that a “partial verdict” was an option, as was “no verdict.”

