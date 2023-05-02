Something Good - Partying with a purpose

Something Good - Partying with a purpose
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This is 8-year-old Opal Lawson.

At her birthday party this weekend, she asked her friends to bring peanut butter and jelly instead of presents.

And then delivered it in a wagon to our WCTV studios!

58 jars of peanut butter and 44 jars of jelly!

Happy birthday Opal. Thank you for this incredible gift.

