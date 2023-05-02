Special report: Veterans saluted during 2023 Honor Flight

It was WCTV’s honor to capture the touching moments on the trip to Washington, D.C.
WCTV | Honor Flight Tallahassee
By Ben Kaplan, Katie Kaplan and Savannah Kelley
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In a moving and powerful experience, a group of local veterans from the Tallahassee area traveled to Washington, D.C. this weekend to see the monuments honoring their service.

The Honor Flight Tallahassee journey gave veterans a once-in-a-lifetime whirlwind tour of the U.S. capital and its memorials for service members. WCTV’s Ben Kaplan, Katie Kaplan and Savannah Kelley joined the honorees on the Honor Flight Tallahassee excursion. The team documented the veterans’ stories. See them below.

WCTV is collecting donations to help send 10 veterans to D.C. with Honor Flight Tallahassee next year.

A 90-year-old Korean War Veteran honors military past

Honor Flight becomes Swisher family affair

Honor Flight receives warm welcome to D.C.

Son honors father with Honor Flight

Disabled veteran confronts past at Vietnam Memorial Wall

Disabled veteran confronts past at Vietnam Memorial Wall
Disabled veteran confronts past at Vietnam Memorial Wall
Son honors father with Honor Flight
Son honors father with Honor Flight
Honor Flight receives warm welcome to D.C.
Honor Flight receives warm welcome to D.C.