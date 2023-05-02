TCC among FL colleges receiving hoax calls Tuesday

By Jacob Murphey
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several colleges across Florida were victims of “swatting” calls Tuesday, including Tallahassee Community College.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the swatting call at TCC with WCTV Tuesday afternoon. A witness spotted several LCSO deputies patrolling TCC’s campus with rifles.

Florida International University in Miami sent out alerts on social media about a possible active shooter, before determining the threat to be a hoax Tuesday morning.

The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee campus was evacuated for a similar threat, according to WCTV sister station WWSB.

Gulf Coast State College in Panama City and Palm Beach Atlantic University also reported a hoax Tuesday.

