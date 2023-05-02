What’s Brewing - Hurricane Awareness Tour 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 2023 Hurricane Awareness Tour is making a stop later this week in Tallahassee.

This Thursday, you have the chance to see Hurricane Hunter Aircraft and meet the crews who fly them.

It’s happening at the Tallahassee airport.

Student tours begin at 10 a.m. and public tours kick off at 1:30 p.m.

You can also meet the first alert weather team and pick up a free WCTV rain gauge.

