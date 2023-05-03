Gillum trial deliberations on hold after juror posts courthouse selfies on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deliberations are now on hold in the federal corruption trial of Andrew Gillum after defense teams discovered a juror posting about her service on social media.

The juror took to LinkedIn to post selfies outside the federal courthouse in Tallahassee and to discuss trying to reach a verdict. Attorneys said there are 170 comments on her posts on the employment-focused platform.

The posts also included comments like, “I hope we reach a verdict,” and, “I pray we can arrive on a verdict today,” according to Alex Morris, attorney for Sharon Lettman-Hicks.

Attorneys are expected to meet in court at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday to decide what to do next.

JUST IN: Defense attorney Alex Morris discovered a juror was posting about trying to reach a verdict on a social media platform, which goes against court orders. Defense wants the juror excused and an alternate brought in. Judge suggested proceeding with 11 jurors. @WCTV — Staci Inez (@TVStaci) May 3, 2023

Morris first brought attention to the posts Wednesday afternoon. After he introduced the posts to the courtroom, the defense requested the juror be excused.

Prosecutors told the judge they weren’t ready to excuse the juror and wanted time to review the posts to see if any comments could have swayed her opinion.

“Obviously she’s violated the court’s order,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Gary Milligan said. “The juror isn’t allowed to consider things that weren’t presented in court.”

If the juror is excused, Milligan suggested proceeding with 11 jurors, but defense teams want an alternate juror brought back and deliberations to start over.

