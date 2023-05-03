Gillum trial deliberations on hold after juror posts courthouse selfies on LinkedIn

Lawyers to meet at 4:45 Wednesday to decide what to do next
A view of the courtroom during the second day of trial for Andrew Gillum and Sharon...
A view of the courtroom during the second day of trial for Andrew Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 in Tallahassee, Fla. (Sketch/Christopher Rivera)(Courtesy Christopher Rivera)
By Julie Montanaro, Staci Inez and Chasity Maynard
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deliberations are now on hold in the federal corruption trial of Andrew Gillum after defense teams discovered a juror posting about her service on social media.

The juror took to LinkedIn to post selfies outside the federal courthouse in Tallahassee and to discuss trying to reach a verdict. Attorneys said there are 170 comments on her posts on the employment-focused platform.

The posts also included comments like, “I hope we reach a verdict,” and, “I pray we can arrive on a verdict today,” according to Alex Morris, attorney for Sharon Lettman-Hicks.

Attorneys are expected to meet in court at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday to decide what to do next.

Morris first brought attention to the posts Wednesday afternoon. After he introduced the posts to the courtroom, the defense requested the juror be excused.

Prosecutors told the judge they weren’t ready to excuse the juror and wanted time to review the posts to see if any comments could have swayed her opinion.

“Obviously she’s violated the court’s order,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Gary Milligan said. “The juror isn’t allowed to consider things that weren’t presented in court.”

If the juror is excused, Milligan suggested proceeding with 11 jurors, but defense teams want an alternate juror brought back and deliberations to start over.

Caption

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash on interstate 10
Update: I-10 near North Monroe reopens after a 4-vehicle crash
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
The man said he was walking with his wife through the Harbor Hills Golf Course in his...
Man says he was beaten with golf club on course
TCC among FL colleges receiving hoax calls Tuesday
TPD responds to incident at FSU that prompted "shelter in place" alert.
Teenager arrested in connection to weekend shooting at FSU

Latest News

What's Brewing - Honor Flight Donation.
What’s Brewing - Honor Flight Donation
A view of the courtroom during the second day of trial for Andrew Gillum and Sharon...
Still no verdict: Day 3 of deliberations in Gillum trial ends, jury to return Wednesday
TCC among FL colleges receiving hoax calls Tuesday
TCC among FL colleges receiving hoax calls Tuesday
TCC among FL colleges receiving hoax calls Tuesday