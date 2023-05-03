Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, May 2

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Very comfortable weather continuing the rest of this week. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 50s the next couple of mornings, and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s, with low humidity and no rain through the end of the work week.

By the weekend, it’s back to warm and humid, in the upper 80s to near 90, and slight chances for afternoon showers , with a better chance for scattered showers early next week.

