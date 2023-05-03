Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, May 3

First Alert Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast for May 3, 2023.
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Alert Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast for May 3, 2023.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash on interstate 10
Update: I-10 near North Monroe reopens after a 4-vehicle crash
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
The man said he was walking with his wife through the Harbor Hills Golf Course in his...
Man says he was beaten with golf club on course
TCC among FL colleges receiving hoax calls Tuesday
A view of the courtroom during the second day of trial for Andrew Gillum and Sharon...
Still no verdict: Day 3 of deliberations in Gillum trial ends, jury to return Wednesday

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast for May 3, 2023.
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, May 3
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, May 2
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, May 2
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, May 2
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, May 2
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 1
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 1