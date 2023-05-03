Something Good - Omega Lamplighters win National Step Competition

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Omega Lamplighters, a young men’s mentoring program, won the 2023 Stomp Wars World Champions!

This is the first time a team from Tallahassee has ever won.

The Omega Lamplighters, Mighty Light Team was one of 20 teams from across the country chosen to compete.

Stomp Wars features the best middle and high school step teams in the country.

