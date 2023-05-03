Something Good - Omega Lamplighters win National Step Competition

Something Good - Omega Lamplighters win National Step Competition
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Omega Lamplighters, a young men’s mentoring program, won the 2023 Stomp Wars World Champions!

This is the first time a team from Tallahassee has ever won.

The Omega Lamplighters, Mighty Light Team was one of 20 teams from across the country chosen to compete.

Stomp Wars features the best middle and high school step teams in the country.

