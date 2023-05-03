Tallahassee business donates $3,000 to send Veterans on Honor Flight in 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Honor Flight Tallahassee 2023 had a successful trip to the nation’s capital over the weekend.

80 veterans from across North Florida and South Georgia were whisked away to Washington, D.C. on an all-expenses paid trip to tour military memorials and monuments.

In the It's Our Honor special, WCTV's Ben and Katie Kaplan bring you the highlights from the return of Tallahassee's Honor Flight.

WCTV’s ‘It’s Our Honor’ series, hosted by Ben and Katie Kaplan, documented the annual trip. The Kaplans, along with reporter Savannah Kelley, were on board the charted flight on Saturday and followed the group throughout the day. The trio then stayed behind in Washington and produced a series of Veteran-related stories, which they presented live on Monday during the Eyewitness News and announced a fundraising initiative to help send local Veterans on next year’s flight.

While the experience is free for honored Veterans, it costs between $800 and $1,200 to send each Veteran.

“100 percent of funding is donated by the local community,” said Honor Flight Tallahassee organizer Mac Kemp. “We could not do it without all of the individual donations we’ve received.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the fundraising effort had raised $2,000 in collective donations online from viewers.

That was before Kemp was invited into the WCTV studio on Wednesday for a surprise from a local business during the Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. Tallahassee-based Altrua Global Solutions presented Kemp with a $3,000 check made out to Honor Flight Tallahassee.

“Altrua Global Solutions is a God-given name derived from the word ‘altruistic,’“said Kristina Reams, who presented the check. “That means to provide services without selfish motivation or gain.”

Tallahassee-based Altrua Global Solutions presented Honor Flight Tallahassee with a $3,000 check. (WCTV)

WCTV is hoping to help raise $8,000 or more for the non-profit. The fundraiser will last the entire month of May. A final tally will be presented during a special newscast at 4 p.m. on Memorial Day (Monday, 29th).

If you would like to donate, you can do so online here or by scanning the QR code below. If you prefer to drop off a check, you can bring it to the WCTV studio at 1801 Halstead Boulevard near the I-10 flyover in Tallahassee and drop it off at the front desk. Please make all checks payable to Honor Flight Tallahassee.

If you know of a business that would like to donate a large sum, like Altrua Global Solutions, please coordinate with Katie Kaplan at katie.kaplan@wctv.tv.

Open the camera app on your smart device and hold it in front of the red code that says, 'Scan Here.' This will take you to the Honor Flight Tallahassee donation page! (WCTV)

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.