Teenager arrested in connection to weekend shooting at FSU

Police say he is not linked to the university
TPD responds to incident at FSU that prompted "shelter in place" alert.
By Chasity Maynard and Sabrina Bradley
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 17-year-old male was arrested Tuesday in connection to a shooting at Florida State University over the weekend.

The teenager faces two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder and is now at the Leon County Juvenile Detention Facility. Police declined to identify him because he is a minor, but said he is not affiliated with the campus.

In the early hours Saturday morning, one person was shot and hospitalized in a parking lot outside DeGraff Hall on campus. An argument between the arrestee and the victim led up to the shooting, FSU police allege.

During a dispute, the teenager and a group with him began to physically attack the suspect, police allege. Then the suspect pulled a gun on the victim, FSU PD said.

The department alleges he shot the man and then drove away from the scene with the group.

The university sent out an alert just before 1 a.m. instructing those on campus to shelter in place. The orders were lifted just before 2 a.m.

