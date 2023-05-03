Woman accused in hit-and-run deaths of son, brother

METLAKATLA, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A suspect is facing multiple charges after two people were killed in a hit-and-run crash last month, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

Alecia Henderson, 27, of Palmer, Alaska, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of manslaughter, one count of third-degree assault, one count of driving under the influence and one count of driving with a canceled, suspended, or revoked license.

Police in Metlakatla, Alaska, responded to the scene of the hit-and-run crash involving pedestrians just after 1:30 a.m. on April 22.

Troopers said two men and one juvenile were hit by a white SUV on Hillcrest Drive.

An officer drove up to the scene after the crash and called for help while trying to assist the three injured people.

Court documents allege Alecia Henderson was in town for several days to attend a funeral and a related memorial party. The party was held on the night of April 21 into the morning hours of April 22.

“Alcohol was present, and most — if not everyone — at the party consumed some,” court documents said.

Alecia Henderson was attending the party with her 50-year-old boyfriend, their 3-year-old son and her 24-year-old brother James T.R. Henderson.

At some point, according to court documents, Alecia Henderson got into a fight with her boyfriend after he took the keys to a car they were borrowing and gave them to her sister at the party.

Alecia Henderson allegedly swung at her boyfriend, but it was stopped by her brother.

James Henderson and the boyfriend then left the house on foot with the child to go to someone else’s home about a half-mile away for the night.

While walking up the road, the boyfriend called Alecia Henderson to see if she calmed down, but she was animated and yelled at him, court documents said.

A few minutes later, an SUV allegedly driven by Alecia Henderson hit the three while they were walking.

“Video surveillance later collected from cameras attached to Metlakatla’s Elementary and Middle Schools captures audio of two men and a child walking and talking around 1:27 a.m. and shows the white Nissan Pathfinder at approximately 1:35 a.m. traveling towards the location of the men and the child, its headlights and taillights active,” court documents said. “The video further shows the Pathfinder deactivate its lights and then rapidly accelerate towards the unsuspecting victims.”

James Henderson died at the Annette Islands Service Unit Clinic.

The child was taken from the clinic to Anchorage and died in the evening hours of April 23.

The boyfriend survived and is “managing his pain,” court documents said.

Officers found the SUV and Alecia Henderson at the home of the person the victims were walking to.

Court documents said her speech was “heavily slurred” and she gave varied comments, denying driving but later telling officers she was the only one in the SUV.

She was taken to the Annette Islands Service Unit Clinic where blood was drawn to test for alcohol and drugs.

Results are currently pending.

Alecia Henderson was released from investigative hold on the morning of April 22 and her boyfriend later assisted law enforcement in Anchorage with talking to her on the phone.

Court documents said Alecia Henderson initially denied wrongdoing and ultimately hung up on her boyfriend because she believed he was recording the call.

An arrest warrant for Alecia Henderson was issued on May 2. Troopers said police found and arrested her at a residence in Metlakatla.

Alecia Henderson was taken to the Ketchikan Correctional Center. She was held on $250,000 bail.

She is scheduled to make a first appearance at the Ketchikan courthouse on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.