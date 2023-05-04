California police detain person in connection to stabbings

Three stabbings over several days near the campus of the University of California, Davis have...
Three stabbings over several days near the campus of the University of California, Davis have left the community on edge.(CNN, KCRA, KMAX/KVOR, Google Earth)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Northern California authorities said they have detained a person in connection with two fatal stabbings and a third stabbing in a university town and will provide more details at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

This is the first time the Davis Police Department has said the three stabbings that occurred over a week period and terrified the community are linked. The announcement said the person was detained in connection with the two homicides and the attempted homicide.

NBC affiliate KCRA-TV in Sacramento, California, reported it captured aerial footage of police Wednesday afternoon speaking with a person near a downtown park where the second victim, a 20-year-old student at the University of California, Davis, was killed.

Officers were then seen placing the person in the back of a patrol car.

Davis is a small city about 70 miles (112 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco and 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Sacramento. There are roughly 67,000 residents in the city in addition to more than 13,000 students who live on the UC Davis campus.

Davis police did not return phone calls and emails seeking more information.

The first death was reported Thursday when officers found David Henry Breaux, 50, in downtown’s Central Park, hunched over a bench where he often sat or slept.

The second victim, Karim Abou Najm, was found Saturday night at Sycamore Park with multiple stab wounds.

A homeless woman who is in her 60s was the victim of Monday’s stabbing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view of the courtroom during the second day of trial for Andrew Gillum and Sharon...
Juror to stay on Gillum trial after posting courthouse selfies on LinkedIn
A mother and her three children were shot dead at an apartment in Lake Wales, Florida on...
Police kill man suspected of killing Florida mom, 3 kids
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
TPD responds to incident at FSU that prompted "shelter in place" alert.
Teenager arrested in connection to weekend shooting at FSU
Treyvious Copeland claimed that spot with a weighted GPA of 4.72., earning himself $2.8 million...
Gadsden County High School student accepted to 32 colleges

Latest News

Currently, there is a large police presence at a McDonald’s on 1st Avenue Southeast in...
4 killed in Moultrie, Georgia, coroner says
Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she arrives at Miami International Airport, Friday, April...
Harris meets with CEOs about artificial intelligence risks
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Tyre Nichols died of blunt force injuries, autopsy shows
Recording artist Ed Sheeran prepares to speak to the media outside New York Federal Court after...
Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn’t copy Marvin Gaye classic