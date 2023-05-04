Gadsden County High School student accepted to 32 colleges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden High School marching band set the stage for the 2023 top 10 students reveal, and it’s becoming a tradition that students look forward to every year.

Treyvious Copeland was named Gadsden County High School’s 2022-2023 valedictorian after earning a GPA well over 4.0. The young people earned the top 10 spots and reportedly brought in millions of dollars in scholarships and dozens of college acceptances.

Gathering in the gymnasium of Gadsden County High School, 10 students were on the hunt for that #1 spot and a chance to reveal the college of their choice.

Treyvious Copeland claimed that spot with a weighted GPA of 4.72., earning himself $2.8 million in merit scholarships and over $45,000 in miscellaneous scholarships and awarded the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Scholarship which pays for the entirety of his college.

Copeland was accepted into 32 colleges.

“I’m very thankful for my family especially my mom because she’s worked like really hard,” said student Treyvious Copeland. “I’ve worked hard, but she’s worked really hard to get me to where I am today.”

Venom and Mr. FAMU made the drive to Gadsden County to cheer on Copeland.

Copeland, a soon-to-be Rattler, plans on majoring in pharmacy.

“It began when I first became dual-enrolled there in August so when I became dual-enrolled there and I was on campus getting to be with other students,” Copeland said. “It really helped me see that this is truly my home, that I enjoy being here and they have a stellar pharmacy program that I’m ready to enter.”

Adriane Peters has worked with Copeland for a couple of years through Tallahassee’s Chapter of the Links INC. and said they knew he was destined for greatness from the beginning.

“His initiative is what really stood out to us even as a beau this year. He was a leader in that he came up with great ideas for his community service project and lead our team to give blankets and bedding to toddlers that may not have that this year,” said Adriane Peters.

Copeland shared that he’s ready for the next phase.

“I’m excited. I’m excited for today. I’m excited for the future. I’m excited for my classmates cause they have worked very hard as well,” Copeland said.

Copeland said that over the past four years, he’s worked on being a multi-tasker, resilient and focused on understanding his priorities and is looking forward to taking those skills with him to college.

This is Gadsden County High School’s third annual Top 10 reveal, a tradition they look forward to continuing for years to come.

