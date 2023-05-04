Gillum not guilty of lying to FBI, jury deadlocked on all other charges

Verdict announced just after 3 pm Thursday
Former Gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum arrives in court for jury deliberations.
Former Gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum arrives in court for jury deliberations.
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A jury acquitted former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum of lying to the FBI and jurors were deadlocked on all the other charges against him and co-defendant Sharon Lettman-Hicks.

The verdict comes after more than 30 hours of deliberation over five days.

The jury indicating earlier this week it was having trouble reaching a consensus on the conspiracy and fraud charges and telling the judge again this morning, it could not reach a decision.

Just after 3 p.m. Thursday, its verdict was read aloud in court.

Our reporter inside the courtroom, Staci Inez, says Gillum was crying as those verdicts were read.

Prosecutors tried to outline a pattern of misconduct between Gillum and Lettman-Hick’s firm, P&P Communications.

The charges stem from an undercover FBI investigation that looked into the pair’s use of donations during Gillum’s 2018 run for Governor.

Several undercover FBI agents testified on the 2016 trip to New York City involving Gillum, his brother Marcus, former colleague Adam Corey, and undercover agents.

The defense teams for Gillum and Lettman-Hicks spent hours of cross-examination trying to poke holes in their testimony.

Gillum did speak with reporters outside the federal courthouse after the verdict was read. We’ll share more reaction shortly on Eyewitness News.

