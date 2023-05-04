Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Thursday, May 4th

The warming trend continues into the weekend.
By Josh Green
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mostly clear and cool tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s. No more nights in the 50s after tonight.

Partly cloudy and warm for Friday with a slim chance for isolated showers and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

A mix of sun & clouds this weekend with the chance for isolated showers on Saturday and a few showers on Sunday. Highs each day will reach well into the upper 80s.

A summertime pattern will take place next week. Very warm & muggy with the chance for scattered showers each day.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

