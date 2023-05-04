Jury has reached a verdict in Gillum corruption trial

Waiting for that verdict to be announced in court.
A view of the courtroom on the second day of trial for Andrew Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks...
A view of the courtroom on the second day of trial for Andrew Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 in Tallahassee, Fla. (Sketch/Christopher Rivera)(Courtesy Christopher Rivera)
By Staci Inez and Julie Montanaro
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UDATE- Our Staci Inez is reporting the jury has reached a verdict. We are waiting for that verdict to be announced in court. The jury has been deliberating for five days.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -

With the jury still struggling to reach a verdict in the conspiracy and fraud trial of Andrew Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks, a federal judge issued an “Allen Charge”, urging the jury to come to a consensus.

The move came around lunchtime Thursday, about thirty hours into deliberations over five days.

Earlier in the morning, U.S. District Court Judge Allen Winsor read the note aloud in the fifth floor courtroom, saying in part, “There’s been a verdict as to one count, but not as to the others.”

An “Allen Charge” is essentially a strongly worded nudge from the judge to a deadlocked jury to continue trying to reach a verdict.

“... these instructions carry reminders of the importance of securing a verdict and ask jurors to reconsider potentially unreasonable positions.”

U.S. Ninth Circuit, United States v. Berger (2007)

The judge has already declined two requests for a mistrial, one when the jury appeared to be deadlocked earlier this week, and one Wednesday after defense attorneys discovered one of the jurors posting about her jury service on social media.

The jury has been deliberating for nearly 30 hours over five days, trying to reach a verdict on a 19-count indictment.

Gillum and Lettman-Hicks face 18 counts of conspiracy and fraud, and Gillum faces an additional charge of lying to the FBI.

WCTV’s Staci Inez is monitoring developments from the Federal Courthouse. Stay with WCTV for updates.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view of the courtroom during the second day of trial for Andrew Gillum and Sharon...
Juror to stay on Gillum trial after posting courthouse selfies on LinkedIn
A mother and her three children were shot dead at an apartment in Lake Wales, Florida on...
Police kill man suspected of killing Florida mom, 3 kids
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
TPD responds to incident at FSU that prompted "shelter in place" alert.
Teenager arrested in connection to weekend shooting at FSU
Treyvious Copeland claimed that spot with a weighted GPA of 4.72., earning himself $2.8 million...
Gadsden County High School student accepted to 32 colleges

Latest News

Currently, there is a large police presence at a McDonald’s on 1st Avenue Southeast.
‘Multiple fatalities’ from ‘incidents’ under investigation in Moultrie, GBI says
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Tallahassee couple sentenced in COVID-19 relief program scams
Something Good - Art inspired by Honor Flight
Something Good - Art inspired by Honor Flight
Protesters chant outside Gov. DeSantis's office, 'Don't Say Gay' expansion passes
Protesters arrested outside Gov. Ron DeSantis’s office at Florida capitol