Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, May 3

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Our comfortable pattern continues a bit longer, before a more summery pattern sets in by the weekend.

Clear and cool tonight with lows near 50. Sunny, warm, and dry tomorrow with low to mid 80s for highs. A few more clouds and humidity return on Friday with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the mid 80s.

The weekend will take on a more hot and humid pattern, with lows in the 60s and highs in the upper 80s to around 90. A few afternoon showers or isolated thunderstorms are possible.

Slightly better chances for scattered afternoon showers and a few thunderstorms by Monday through Wednesday of next week, with lows in the mid 60s and highs near 90.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.