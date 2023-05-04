Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, May 3

Mike's First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, May 3
By Mike McCall
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Our comfortable pattern continues a bit longer, before a more summery pattern sets in by the weekend.

Clear and cool tonight with lows near 50. Sunny, warm, and dry tomorrow with low to mid 80s for highs. A few more clouds and humidity return on Friday with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the mid 80s.

The weekend will take on a more hot and humid pattern, with lows in the 60s and highs in the upper 80s to around 90. A few afternoon showers or isolated thunderstorms are possible.

Slightly better chances for scattered afternoon showers and a few thunderstorms by Monday through Wednesday of next week, with lows in the mid 60s and highs near 90.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash on interstate 10
Update: I-10 near North Monroe reopens after a 4-vehicle crash
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
A view of the courtroom during the second day of trial for Andrew Gillum and Sharon...
Juror to stay on Gillum trial after posting courthouse selfies on LinkedIn
The man said he was walking with his wife through the Harbor Hills Golf Course in his...
Man says he was beaten with golf club on course
TCC among FL colleges receiving hoax calls Tuesday

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast for May 3, 2023.
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, May 3
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, May 2
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, May 2
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 1
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 1
Hurricane Preparedness
Hurricane Preparedness Week 2023