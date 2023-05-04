‘Multiple fatalities’ from ‘incidents’ under investigation in Moultrie, GBI says

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Multiple fatalities from different incidents are under investigation in Moultrie, according to officials.

Currently, there is a large police presence at a McDonald’s on 1st Avenue Southeast. There is another active scene at 6th Street Southwest that law enforcement is investigating. Law enforcement officials told WALB News 10 that there are two separate incidents that have fatalities and currently, there is no confirmation of a connection between the two scenes.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said it was requested by the Moultrie Police Department to investigate the incidents and the fatalities. At this time, GBI officials said investigations are still ongoing.

Moultrie City Manager Pete Dillard said he believes there is no threat to public safety following the incidents.

WALB News 10 is working to confirm what those incidents are and the number of fatalities. WALB has gotten several phone calls and messages saying there was a shooting but WALB has not been able to confirm those details at this time.

WALB has a reporter on the scene working to learn more. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

