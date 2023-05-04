Protesters arrested outside Gov. Ron DeSantis’s office at Florida capitol

This is a developing story
Protesters chant outside Gov. DeSantis's office, 'Don't Say Gay' expansion passes
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After hosting a peaceful sit-in outside Gov. Ron DeSantis’s office all afternoon, 14 protesters were arrested Wednesday evening.

Members of Civil Rights group Dream Defenders gathered outside the governor’s office to protest his legislative agenda, they said. Today, an expansion to the Parental Rights and Education bill, dubbed by critics the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, passed the state senate and was sent to DeSantis to sign into law. The governor has openly supported the bill.

The arrestees will face misdemeanor trespassing charges for refusing to leave after the capitol closed, said Gretl Plessinger, the communications director for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The building closed at 7, and protesters were given until 7:30 p.m. to leave, Plessinger said. Florida Highway Patrol, the Capitol Police and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission made the arrests, according to FDLE.

Law enforcement zip-tied protesters and loaded them on a bus without incident. They will be booked into the Leon County Jail, according to the FDLE communications director.

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to WCTV’s request for comment.

WCTV is on the scene talking to protesters and gathering more information. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

