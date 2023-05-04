Something Good - Art inspired by Honor Flight

By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Joanne McBrearty says her granddaughter gave this work of art to her husband, Tom, who was on the Honor Flight trip.

McBrearty says her granddaughter Sage O’Brian worked very hard to finish and present this piece the night before Honor Flight took off.

