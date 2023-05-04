Valdosta police: Woman killed after reportedly being hit by a vehicle

The woman's body has since been taken by investigators for an autopsy.
The woman's body has since been taken by investigators for an autopsy.(Pixabay via MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A person was found dead in a Valdosta roadway on Tuesday after police were told she was hit by a vehicle, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Police said when they got to the 1600 block of East Park Avenue they found a 49-year-old woman lying unresponsive in the road.

Though first responders tried first aid maneuvers on the victim, she was pronounced dead at the scene, VPD said.

The woman’s body has since been sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Valdosta police and traffic units are still investigating the incident.

We are working to confirm the identity of the woman. We will update you once we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view of the courtroom during the second day of trial for Andrew Gillum and Sharon...
Juror to stay on Gillum trial after posting courthouse selfies on LinkedIn
A view of the courtroom on the second day of trial for Andrew Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks...
Jury has reached a verdict in Gillum corruption trial
A mother and her three children were shot dead at an apartment in Lake Wales, Florida on...
Police kill man suspected of killing Florida mom, 3 kids
Treyvious Copeland claimed that spot with a weighted GPA of 4.72., earning himself $2.8 million...
Gadsden County High School student accepted to 32 colleges
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say

Latest News

There was a large police presence at a McDonald’s on 1st Avenue Southeast.
4 dead, including suspected shooter, in Moultrie shootings
Andrew Gillum reacts to the verdict in a statement on Twitter.
Gillum not guilty of lying to FBI, remaining 18 charges declared a mistrial after jury deadlock
The warming trend continues into the weekend.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Thursday, May 4th
A view of the courtroom on the second day of trial for Andrew Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks...
Jury has reached a verdict in Gillum corruption trial