What’s Brewing - Tallahassee Farmers Market Spring Festival

By WCTV Staff
Updated: May. 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Farmers Market is having a spring festival this weekend.

It’s this Saturday, May 6, from 8 am to noon at 2904 Kerry Forest Parkway.

There will be cooking demonstrations and a K-9 demonstration by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

And of course, multiple local vendors.

