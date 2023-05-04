What’s Brewing - Tallahassee Farmers Market Spring Festival

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Farmers Market is having a spring festival this weekend.

It’s this Saturday, May 6, from 8 am to noon at 2904 Kerry Forest Parkway.

There will be cooking demonstrations and a K-9 demonstration by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

And of course, multiple local vendors.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.