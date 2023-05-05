Apalachee Parkway reopening after 70-year-old woman hospitalized in rollover hit-and-run

FHP says the suspected vehicle was a white Chevy box truck
By Chasity Maynard
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 70-year-old woman was hospitalized and Apalachee Parkway was partly shut down after a hit-and-run Friday afternoon.

The woman was driving a red Toyota pickup truck westbound on Apalachee Parkway when a white Chevy box truck struck it from behind at about 1:15 p.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman veered to the right after the hit, going over the north shoulder and overturned, FHP spokesperson Patricia Jefferson-Shaw said. The woman was trapped in her vehicle and rescued by officials, she said.

All westbound lanes of Apalachee Parkway were shut down near Apalachee Trail, according to FHP. They were expected to reopen around 3:15 p.m.

Emergency officials transported the woman to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare with injuries that were not life-threatening, Jefferson-Shaw said. There are no details on the driver of the white box truck, she said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

