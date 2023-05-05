Houston-area Shell chemical plant catches fire

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet his agency was responding to calls about...
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet his agency was responding to calls about “some type of explosion.”(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEER PARK, Texas (AP) — A chemical plant in the Houston area caught fire Friday, sending a huge plume of smoke into the sky.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was at a Shell USA Inc. facility in Deer Park, a suburb east of Houston.

Officers received a service call just after 3 p.m. Friday to help divert traffic around the plant, Harris County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Thomas Gilliland said. The city of Deer Park said in an advisory that there was no shelter-in-place order for residents.

Shell is conducting their own air quality monitoring but the city has yet to receive an update, said Kaitlyn Bluejacket, a spokesperson for the city of Deer Park. She said they have been advised by Shell that there is no need at the time to shelter in place, but that the city would update residents if that becomes the case.

Fire crews from the plant and nearby plants are responding, as well as the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, who is leading the response, Gilliland said.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet his agency was responding to calls about “some type of explosion.”

Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia said in a statement that his office has been assured that the situation is “under control” and that all employees have been accounted. Garcia urged people to avoid the area but said there is no shelter-in-place currently in effect.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and under investigation by the Harris County Fire Marshal, according to Garcia.

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality officials said in a statement that they are responding to the industrial fire and have deployed air monitoring assets from the Houston, Beaumont and Austin offices to support local response.

Shell officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD says a man and woman were seriously injured in a shooting
UPDATE: Three suspects captured after double shooting near Tallahassee bank
Tallahassee couple sentenced in COVID-19 relief program scams
Three women and a man, who was identified as the suspected shooter, died during the two...
Suspected shooter, 1 victim identified in deadly Moultrie shootings
Andrew Gillum reacts to the verdict in a statement on Twitter.
Gillum not guilty of lying to FBI, remaining 18 charges declared a mistrial after jury deadlock
A view of the courtroom on the second day of trial for Andrew Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks...
Jury has reached a verdict in Gillum corruption trial

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college...
Proud Boys 1/6 verdict boosts Justice Dept. in Trump probe
In a video deposition, Donald Trump looks at a photo of E. Jean Carroll and thought it was his...
Trump deposition in E. Jean Carroll case released
In this image from a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer's body-worn video...
Man gets 14 years in Jan. 6 case, longest sentence imposed yet
FILE - Perrigo has applied to sell a decades-old birth control pill over the counter.
Over-the-counter birth control pill faces FDA questions