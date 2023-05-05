Lowndes Co. community comes together to raise money for 6-year-old fighting cancer for the second time

Annabelle was first diagnosed with leukemia in 2017. Recently, she was diagnosed with another type of leukemia.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Research shows that more than 9,000 children in the United States under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer in 2023.

A group of community members in Lowndes County held a Chicken Dinner Fundraiser to support Annabelle Dykes, a six-year-old currently fighting childhood cancer for the second time.

“There aren’t enough words to describe how appreciative we are really. It’s very surreal. They’ve stepped up without us having to ask for a thing. It’s completely overwhelming. I wish I had the words to say how thankful we are for it” Sophie Dykes, mother of Anabelle, said.

Annabelle was first diagnosed with leukemia in 2017. Recently, she was diagnosed with another type of leukemia.

“Childhood cancer affects everyone. Whether you’re the parent with a child, or whether you’re a community that can help someone,” Theresa Freeman, one organizer of the event, said. “I think it’s really important to educate our community that anything you can do to help whether it’s small, big, just your time or prayer is great.”

When WALB spoke with leaders of the event early on Friday, they said they had already sold over 1,200 plates and people were still coming.

Over 1200 plus plates were prepared at $15 each to support Annabelle.
Over 1200 plus plates were prepared at $15 each to support Annabelle.

“I just think it’s nice for the community to come together as one,” Amanda Dasher, another organizer, said. “You don’t even ask for help and everybody’s like ‘what can I do, what can I do?’ We have done a couple of chicken dinner fundraisers for different causes, not as big as this one has turned out to be. I’m just grateful to see everyone come together.”

Organizers and Annabelle’s family thank all who were involved in making this happen, and everyone who supported and bought a plate. All proceeds will go to Annabelle Dykes.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD says a man and woman were seriously injured in a shooting
UPDATE: Three suspects captured after double shooting near Tallahassee bank
Apalachee Parkway reopens after 70-year-old woman hospitalized in rollover hit-and-run
Tallahassee couple sentenced in COVID-19 relief program scams
Andrew Gillum reacts to the verdict in a statement on Twitter.
Gillum not guilty of lying to FBI, remaining 18 charges declared a mistrial after jury deadlock
FILE - Passengers exit the Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard subway station in the Queens borough of...
WHO downgrades COVID pandemic, says it’s no longer emergency

Latest News

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
One person injured in shooting in Madison County, FDLE agents called in to assist
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash overnight in the Seventh Ward.
FHP looking for witnesses of Friday hit and run crash off Apalachee Parkway
WCTV Special Series: It’s Our Honor salutes veterans, highlights local heroes
TPD says a man and woman were seriously injured in a shooting
UPDATE: Three suspects captured after double shooting near Tallahassee bank
Something Good - Mango Smile Cupcakes and More named best in Grady Co.
Something Good - Mango Smile Cupcakes and More named best in Grady Co.