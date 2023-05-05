Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, May 5th

Very warm temperatures with a slight chance for showers this weekend.
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast for this weekend. Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three women and a man, who was identified as the suspected shooter, died during the two...
Suspected shooter, 1 victim identified in deadly Moultrie shootings
Tallahassee couple sentenced in COVID-19 relief program scams
A view of the courtroom on the second day of trial for Andrew Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks...
Jury has reached a verdict in Gillum corruption trial
Andrew Gillum reacts to the verdict in a statement on Twitter.
Gillum not guilty of lying to FBI, remaining 18 charges declared a mistrial after jury deadlock
Treyvious Copeland claimed that spot with a weighted GPA of 4.72., earning himself $2.8 million...
Gadsden County High School student accepted to 32 colleges

Latest News

Very warm temperatures with a slight chance for showers this weekend.
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Friday, May 5th
The warming trend continues into the weekend.
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Thursday, May 4th
The warming trend continues into the weekend.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Thursday, May 4th
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, May 3
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, May 3