Search for suspect underway after two shot at Envision Credit Union on North Monroe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department confirms two people were seriously injured in a shooting at the Envision Credit Union on North Monroe Street near Georgia Street.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. Friday morning. TPD has not released many details on the victims, other than that they are a man and a woman.

Police are still searching for the suspect, and WCTV’s Staci Inez is working to get a description.

This is a developing story.

