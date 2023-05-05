Search for suspect underway after two shot at Envision Credit Union on North Monroe

TPD has not released many details on the victims, other than that they are a man and a woman.
TPD says a man and woman were seriously injured in a shooting
TPD says a man and woman were seriously injured in a shooting(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department confirms two people were seriously injured in a shooting at the Envision Credit Union on North Monroe Street near Georgia Street.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. Friday morning. TPD has not released many details on the victims, other than that they are a man and a woman.

Police are still searching for the suspect, and WCTV’s Staci Inez is working to get a description.

This is a developing story.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee couple sentenced in COVID-19 relief program scams
Three women and a man, who was identified as the suspected shooter, died during the two...
Suspected shooter, 1 victim identified in deadly Moultrie shootings
Andrew Gillum reacts to the verdict in a statement on Twitter.
Gillum not guilty of lying to FBI, remaining 18 charges declared a mistrial after jury deadlock
A view of the courtroom on the second day of trial for Andrew Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks...
Jury has reached a verdict in Gillum corruption trial
Treyvious Copeland claimed that spot with a weighted GPA of 4.72., earning himself $2.8 million...
Gadsden County High School student accepted to 32 colleges

Latest News

Very warm temperatures with a slight chance for showers this weekend.
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Friday, May 5th
Three women and a man, who was identified as the suspected shooter, died during the two...
Suspected shooter, 1 victim identified in deadly Moultrie shootings
Something Good - Elementary Students Buy Pre-K Child a Gift
Something Good - Elementary Students Buy Pre-K Child a Gift
Famous author John Steinbeck began a four year correspondence with Gulf Specimen Marine Lab...
After 60 years, Gulf Specimen Marine Lab founder reflects on the unlikely pen pal that saved his dream