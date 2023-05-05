Something Good - Elementary Students Buy Pre-K Child a Gift

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - From Sunset Elementary in Colquitt County, Ms. Peacock writing to tell us about her sweet students.

These 5th graders chose to brighten another student’s day instead of purchasing something for themselves.

The kids earn star bucks for making good choices and these students decided to use all their star bucks to buy a doll for a pre-k student.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.