Something Good - Elementary Students Buy Pre-K Child a Gift

By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - From Sunset Elementary in Colquitt County, Ms. Peacock writing to tell us about her sweet students.

These 5th graders chose to brighten another student’s day instead of purchasing something for themselves.

The kids earn star bucks for making good choices and these students decided to use all their star bucks to buy a doll for a pre-k student.

