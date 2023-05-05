Victims in deadly Moultrie shootings identified

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - All three victims in three deadly shootings that happened Thursday in Moultrie have been identified, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock.

The victims:

Susie Arnold, 50

Hilda Marshall, 74

Amia Smith, 41

The suspected shooter was identified as Kentavious White, 26.

The shooting incidents:

The shootings happened Thursday morning.

The Moultrie Police Department requested the GBI’s assistance in the investigation after a man, later identified as White, and a woman, later identified as Smith, were found dead at a McDonald’s in the 500 block of First Avenue SE.

The GBI said White called Smith to the door at the restaurant and she was shot to death. The GBI said White then went into the restaurant and shot himself.

In the second shooting, Arnold, who has been identified as White’s mother, was found with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of 6th Street SW. She later died at the hospital.

In the third shooting, which happened at a house right next to where Arnold was shot, Marshall was found shot to death. Marshall was White’s grandmother and lived next door to Arnold.

A community shattered:

Many people are shocked and ask why following the deadly shootings.

The McDonald’s where the shooting happened was back open on Friday — but employees said they haven’t forgotten what happened. Each door was adorned with a purple bow and employees wear purple to honor Smith.

“And we’re still today asking ourselves, why? Why he,” Felicia Mcgough, Smith’s cousin, said.

Mcgough is still in shock. She said one of the last conversations she had with Smith was about how much she loved her job.

“She had just gotten an award, I think it was in December, for some achievement. For this to happen with someone that actually worked there. I guess you’re just not safe anywhere,” Mcgough said.

Arnold and Marshall both worked at the Golden Apple Assisted Living facility and are also missed by many.

“Hilda would have been at work today. Both of them are two of the most amazing people I’ve had the pleasure of being around,” Tanner Strickland, one of their co-workers, said.

