What’s Brewing - Trails and Tails Run
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This weekend you can help support your community’s furry friends by joining the city of Tallahassee’s 18th annual Tails and Trails Run.

It’s tomorrow, May 6, around the Goose Pond Trail and Cadillac Trail.

Runners can choose from a 5k, 10k, Half Marathon and 1 mile.

The event will include music, food, a kid’s tent and local business sponsor booths.

Funds go toward supplementary veterinary care, spaying and neutering to reduce pet overpopulation and much more.

For the race times and more information, go to the Tallahassee Animal Service Center website.

Participants are asked to please leave their pets at home in order to allow animal services to showcase the shelter pets for adoption.

