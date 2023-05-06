FHP looking for witnesses of Friday hit and run crash off Apalachee Parkway

The collision happened early Friday afternoon near the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 (Apalachee Parkway) and Apalachee Trail.
By Katie Kaplan
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for members of the public who may have witnessed a hit-and-run crash that happened early Friday afternoon in Leon County.

The incident took place near the intersection of Apalachee Parkway (U.S. Highway 27) and Apalachee Trail when a white, Econo-line-style van driving at a high rate of speed slammed into the back of a red pickup truck, said FHP Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw.

After it was hit from behind, the truck overturned and slammed into a fire pole and injured an elderly woman who was behind the wheel, said Jefferson-Shaw. The driver of the white van allegedly then left the scene.

Troopers believe that there were several eyewitnesses who saw the accident and who could help with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the FHP Public Affairs Officer at 850-518-5748.

