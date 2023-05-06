FSU, FAMU hold spring 2023 graduation ceremonies

FSU and FAMU spring commencements
By Mike Rogers
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of students from both Florida A&M University and Florida State University made the official walk across the stage Friday to receive their diplomas as graduation weekend kicked off in the Capital City.

FSU held its first ceremony at 2 p.m., more students filed into the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center for another graduation ceremony at 7 p.m.

Among them was Kellen Long, who received his Master’s of Science in Finance.

“I’m feeling really proud of my school. I graduated last spring with my bachelor’s and had the opportunity to stick around one more and get my master’s, and I’m just feeling really proud to be here today,” Long said.

FAMU held a ceremony at 6 p.m. at the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center for students from the School of Allied Health Sciences, the School of the Environment, the College of Education and the College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Michelle Jenkins was among the Rattlers able to walk across the stage to receive her diploma for a Master’s in Public Health.

“Being here it has taught me that we have sub-groups that need a lot of help and the public isn’t just one race or ethnicity,” Jenkins said. “It is everybody as a whole and FAMU has just taught me the diversity of everything.”

FSU has three additional graduation ceremonies set for Saturday at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

FAMU will also be holding additional ceremonies Saturday at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

