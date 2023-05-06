One person injured in shooting in Madison County, FDLE agents called in to assist

Greenville, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was left hospitalized after a shooting in Madison County Friday night.

The incident happened before 11 p.m., according to a spokesperson with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The injured person was reportedly transported to Madison County Hospital for treatment. The condition of the person was unknown.

FDLE was called in to assist with the crime scene just after 11 p.m.

Calls to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office were not immediately returned.

According to scanner traffic, the shooting happened in Greenville near the Greenville Pointe Apartments off U.S. Highway 221 North. This information has not yet been confirmed with law enforcement.

