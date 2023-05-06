One person injured in shooting in Madison County, FDLE agents called in to assist

One person was left hospitalized after a shooting in Madison County Friday night.
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Danville Police are investigating a shooting(MGN)
By Katie Kaplan
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Greenville, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was left hospitalized after a shooting in Madison County Friday night.

The incident happened before 11 p.m., according to a spokesperson with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The injured person was reportedly transported to Madison County Hospital for treatment. The condition of the person was unknown.

FDLE was called in to assist with the crime scene just after 11 p.m.

Calls to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office were not immediately returned.

According to scanner traffic, the shooting happened in Greenville near the Greenville Pointe Apartments off U.S. Highway 221 North. This information has not yet been confirmed with law enforcement.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD says a man and woman were seriously injured in a shooting
UPDATE: Three suspects captured after double shooting near Tallahassee bank
Apalachee Parkway reopens after 70-year-old woman hospitalized in rollover hit-and-run
Tallahassee couple sentenced in COVID-19 relief program scams
Andrew Gillum reacts to the verdict in a statement on Twitter.
Gillum not guilty of lying to FBI, remaining 18 charges declared a mistrial after jury deadlock
FILE - Passengers exit the Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard subway station in the Queens borough of...
WHO downgrades COVID pandemic, says it’s no longer emergency

Latest News

New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash overnight in the Seventh Ward.
FHP looking for witnesses of Friday hit and run crash off Apalachee Parkway
WCTV Special Series: It’s Our Honor salutes veterans, highlights local heroes
TPD says a man and woman were seriously injured in a shooting
UPDATE: Three suspects captured after double shooting near Tallahassee bank
Something Good - Mango Smile Cupcakes and More named best in Grady Co.
Something Good - Mango Smile Cupcakes and More named best in Grady Co.