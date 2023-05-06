Something Good - Mango Smile Cupcakes and More named best in Grady Co.

Something Good - Mango Smile Cupcakes and More named best in Grady Co.
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We’re heading to South Georgia.

Mango Smile Cupcakes and More in Cairo opened its doors in 2018.

Five years later, owner and baker Deedee Mango was named the best in Grady County!

Mango’s daughter tells us her mom’s motto of “Creating smiles with every bite!” is something she lives up to every day.

