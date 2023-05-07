HUD secretary announces $3 million-plus to Tallahassee affordable housing project

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On a visit to Tallahassee Saturday, the US Housing and Urban Development Secretary announced the ongoing Orange Avenue redevelopment project would receive more than $3 million in federal funding.

“My job is only one thing, to make your lives better,” Fudge said.

Fudge has been traveling the country along with other members of the administration as part of the president’s “Investing in America Tour.”

After their press conference, with renderings of the final product of the building in the background, Fudge joined city and county leaders for a tour of the site which will soon be home to 290 affordable housing units.

“She knows what our experience is and she knows how we’re trying to move forward,” said Mayor John Dailey. “I think that’s one of the reasons why we’ve had so much success with the secretary and with HUD.”

In total, Dailey said the city of Tallahassee has received nearly $49 million from the American Rescue Plan. Approximately $19.4 million of that is going to efforts to address homelessness, food insecurity, neighborhood revitalization and affordable housing.

“For her to be able to see as the secretary exactly how the federal dollars in our community are being spent, I know she was very pleased and I was very pleased to be able to host her,” Dailey said.

Fudge echoed that the city and county’s continued efforts to bring affordable housing to the area have the full support of the federal government and the Biden administration.

“Too often we drive through neighborhoods like I’m sure this one was some time ago, you don’t see it, it’s invisible, the people are invisible,” Fudge said. “But I see you.”

With continued support from the state and federal government Dailey said the city has 3,000 affordable housing units set for development right now. More than in the last 25 years combined, he said.

