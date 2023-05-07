Tallahassee man killed in South Florida shooting, police seeking answers

Police in Fort Lauderdale say a Tallahassee man was killed in an April homicide.
Police in Fort Lauderdale say a Tallahassee man was killed in an April homicide.(Fort Lauderdale Police)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man was killed in an early April homicide, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department

The agency released a press release just under a month after the incident occurred.

According to police, 40-year-old Jermaine Montique was killed on April 8 on NW 22nd Road in Fort Lauderdale.

When officers arrived, they discovered Montique had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Montique was from Tallahassee.

Officials are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Detective Jennifer Saint Jean at 954-828-5570, Detective Thomas Taylor at 954-828-6673, or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD says a man and woman were seriously injured in a shooting
UPDATE: Three suspects captured after double shooting near Tallahassee bank
Apalachee Parkway reopens after 70-year-old woman hospitalized in rollover hit-and-run
Tallahassee couple sentenced in COVID-19 relief program scams
A woman was killed in a shooting in Greenville, Fla., Friday night.
One person killed in Madison Co. shooting, woman arrested on murder charges
Andrew Gillum reacts to the verdict in a statement on Twitter.
Gillum not guilty of lying to FBI, remaining 18 charges declared a mistrial after jury deadlock

Latest News

Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Texas mall shooting witnesses saw bodies; exact toll unclear
A woman was killed in a shooting in Greenville, Fla., Friday night.
One person killed in Madison Co. shooting, woman arrested on murder charges
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash overnight in the Seventh Ward.
FHP looking for witnesses of Friday hit and run crash off Apalachee Parkway
WCTV Special Series: It’s Our Honor salutes veterans, highlights local heroes