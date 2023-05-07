Tallahassee man killed in South Florida shooting, police seeking answers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man was killed in an early April homicide, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department

The agency released a press release just under a month after the incident occurred.

According to police, 40-year-old Jermaine Montique was killed on April 8 on NW 22nd Road in Fort Lauderdale.

When officers arrived, they discovered Montique had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Montique was from Tallahassee.

Officials are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Detective Jennifer Saint Jean at 954-828-5570, Detective Thomas Taylor at 954-828-6673, or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

